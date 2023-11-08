Mizzou Basketball Wins Big On Opening Night – Football Ready For Saturday’s Game Against Tenneessee

Mizzou basketball wins one on opening night in a Laffer over Arkansas Pine Bluff in Columbia. 101 -79 the final score.

Five Tigers in double figures led by Sean East. He had 21, fouled out of the game but was 7 of 8 from the floor.

A perfect 5 of 5 from the free throw line to assist and three rebounds.

Nick Honor and Tamar Bates the newest transfer from Indiana had 18.

Iowa State transfer Caleb Grill, he put in 15 as did Noah Carter who might be in store for a breakout season after his first year transferring from northern Iowa.

Mizzou will take a significant step up in competition come Friday when they welcome Penny Hardaway and the Memphis Tigers to Columbia.

Mizzou football will play Tennessee Saturday and it’ll mark the first time two teams in the top 16 will play at Ferro Field since 1979.

Mizzou ranked number 16.

The Tennessee Volunteers coming in at number 14 will learn their new spots in the college football playoff rankings later on tonight.