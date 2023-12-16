HWP Makes More Arrests On Friday Afternoon

Two arrests Friday reported by the highway patrol in the lake area…both happened just after 4:30 in the afternoon.

The first involved a 49-year-old woman from Versailles who was taken into custody in Miller County for alleged DWI-drugs, not having a valid license and leaving the scene of an accident with more than $1,000 damage.

The second arrest involved a 56-year-old woman from Gravois Mills who was arrested for DWI and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway…she was taken to the Morgan County Jail.