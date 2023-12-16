fbpx

HWP Makes More Arrests On Friday Afternoon

Saturday, December 16th, 2023

Two arrests Friday reported by the highway patrol in the lake area…both happened just after 4:30 in the afternoon.

The first involved a 49-year-old woman from Versailles who was taken into custody in Miller County for alleged DWI-drugs, not having a valid license and leaving the scene of an accident with more than $1,000 damage.

The second arrest involved a 56-year-old woman from Gravois Mills who was arrested for DWI and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway…she was taken to the Morgan County Jail.

Reporter Mike Anthony