HWP Releases Final Holiday Numbers Showing Considerably Safer Christmas Travel Period

The Christmas holiday counting period ending just before midnight Monday night proves to be considerably safer than the same holiday in 2022.

That’s according to the highway patrol which says troopers responded to 124 accidents resulting in two fatalities and 71 other injuries this year compared to 306 accidents with three fatalities…two in the lake area…and 84 other injuries in 2022.

The highway patrol statewide also reports, however, that the numbers of DWI’s were up this year, 81, compared to 52 last year over the same 78-hour holiday counting period.

The patrol will crank it up again this weekend for the New Year’s counting period which begins at 6-pm on Friday and ends at 11:59-pm on Monday.