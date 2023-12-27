Lake West Chamber Says 2024 Set To Be An Excited & Eventful Year

It’s not exactly a calm before the proverbial storm, but lake area chambers of commerce are taking a few weeks to regroup and get ready for the new year

The Lake West Chamber is no different according to Director Mike Koenigsman who says the chamber will host a “coffee with the chamber” event on February 1st and be part of the joint “eggs and issues” event on February 10th before the fun really starts coming up right around the corner in March.

“We start doing some big, fun stuff. You know, you’ve heard of that one, uh, crazy thing called, Saint Patrick’s Day. Kind of gets a little fun and exciting around here. I know there’s a big parade down on the dam on that day on on March 16th, but we also have our Saint Patrick’s Day boat parade.”

The Lake West Chamber will also be part of a “pub crawl” the same weekend with the business expo rolling around just a week later on the 23rd.

More details about any of the events can be found online on the Lake West Chamber’s website.