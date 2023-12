One person is dead after a one-car crash at U.S. 50 and Missouri Route-5 in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 11:30 Thursday night when the eastbound car driven by 47-year-old Ropbert Loftus, of Tipton, ran off the road and struck an embankment before going airborne and overturning.

Loftus was pronounced dead at the scene.

He had been wearing a seat belt at the time.