RSVP’s Request Ahead Of CCRC Q&A For District 4 Candidates

Time is running out to RSVP a spot at the next meeting of the Camden County Republican Club which will feature candidates in the District-4 Senate race.

The Republican club says that Amber Buckles, Ike Skelton, Derrick Spicer, Lisa Thomas, Rudy Veit and Jake Vogel are expected to be part of a Q-and-A at the meeting which is set for next Tuesday, the 19th.

State Rep Jeff Vernetti is also expected to be on hand to give a general summary of this year’s session.

Doors open at the Osage Beach Senior Center at 6:30 and the meeting will begin at 7:00.

RSVP’s are requested by the end of this weekend.