Tonight’s The Night – Headliner Jessie Rose To Kickoff “Concert for the Courageous” with CFL At The Regalia

Jessie Rose, 2017 Josie Music Award winner for Southern Rock Artist of the Year, is on stage tonight in the lake area for a good cause…“Concert for the Courageous” is a free concert for cancer patients, survivors, their families and anyone else who wants to support the cause.

“These artists were picked by John Rich of Big and Rich and Kid Rock” says Stacy Pyrtle, Vice President of the Community Foundation of the Lake, “So they looked at some up and coming artists, and that’s the ones that are on the tour.”

Pyrtle also says there will be a 50-50 raffle with proceeds going to the CFL.

The concert, tonight, is taking place at the Whiskey Watering Hole at the Regalia with the gates opening at 6:00.