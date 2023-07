Felony drug charges are expected to be filed after a traffic stop late Thursday afternoon by the highway patrol in Pulaski County.

The highway patrol report alleges that 57-year-old Mark Fitzwater of Goshen, Indiana, and 49-year-old Jeffery Warner of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, were in possession of meth.

Warner also faces a pending felony charge for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Both were booked and released with future court dates in Pulaski County.