Miller County Sheriff Says “Hang Up” On Fake Cop Scammers

If you receive a call from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office trying to collect on what the caller says is a warrant for your arrest, the advice being given is to just hang up.

Sheriff Louie Gregoire says multiple calls have been received by his office from individuals reporting that they have received those calls.

The callers identify him or herself as deputies who then try to get you to pay a bond with gift cards or pre-paid debit cards.

Gregoire says just hang up and contact his office about the call.

Gregoire also says another sure sign that the call is bogus stems from the fact that, if you are going to be informed about a warrant for your arrest, his deputies will do that in person.