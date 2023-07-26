Purple Heart Trail Designation Coming To Camden County

The lake area, and in particular Camden County, will officially be put on the National Purple Heart Trail with a ceremony planned for Monday, August 7th.

The ceremony is being sponsored by the Zack Wheat American Legion Post-6-24 in Sunrise Beach and will involve several speakers from, both, the local and statewide levels.

The event will take place on the lawn in front of the Camden County administration building…AKA the old courthouse…beginning at 9:30 that day.

All veterans, past and present, and the public are invited to the ceremony.

Release:

A ceremony is planned to present the declaration signed by the Camden County Commissioners that Designates Camden County as a Purple Heart County. All veterans and the public are invited to attend. This will also place Camden County on the National Purple Heart Trail.

The event starts at 9:30 on the lawn in front of the Camden County Courthouse. Several speakers will be present and will be announced at a later date. Dignitaries from the Governors Office, Local Officials, and a Purple Heart awardee have been asked to speak.

The ceremony is sponsored by the Zack Wheat American Legion Post 624 in Sunrise Beach. Participants will be Legionnaires, Legion Auxiliary, Legion Riders, and Sons of the American Legion.

Legion members will be available to speak with veterans and the community about the purpose and resources offered by the American Legion. Membership information will be available.

Post Commander Teel encourages all members of the Lake Area to come and honor veterans that have made a significant contribution to the military and the United States.

Thank you for your support.