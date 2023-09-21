Iowa Man Wanted for Attempted Murder in Miller County Custody

An Iowa man wanted on an out-of-state warrant for allegedly trying to murder another man in Des Moines has been picked up and is being held pending extradition in the Miller County Jail.

The Polk County, Iowa, Sheriff’s Office indicates that 30-year-old Zachary Taylor Cockerham was charged in March-2022 with attempted murder, assault causing bodily injury, domestic abuse and criminal mischief in connection to an incident, or incidents, that happened in October-2021.

It’s alleged, according to a media report in Des Moines, that Cockerham tried to shoot a man across the street from an apartment window hitting the man who survived the injuries.

Cockerham has signed a waiver of extradition and is waiting to be picked up by the State of Iowa.