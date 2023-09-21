fbpx

Three Injured Wednesday Night in Two Separate Camden County Traffic Accidents

The highway patrol reports two accidents Wednesday night that injured a combined three people in Camden County.

The first happened just after 8:00 Wednesday night when one-vehicle crossed over the centerline striking another vehicle on highway-7 near Winding Tree Road. 68-year-old Mary Brown, of Edwards,, and 73-year-old Phillip Raymo, of Roach, both suffered moderate injuries and were treated at Lake Regional.

The other accident happened around 10:00 on Sunny Slope Drive south of “54” when the car driven by 45-year-old Michael Helker, of Camdenton, ran off the road and struck an embankment before overturning. Helker was wearing a seat belt and escaped with minor injuries. He was also treated at Lake Regional Hospital.

Reporter Mike Anthony