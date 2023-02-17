Jeff City Man Facing Sexual Assault Charges

A Jefferson City man is charged with the sexual assault of another man.

58 year old Dennis Wayne Kempker was set to meet another man to exchange a soccer jersey for some other things.

The victim tells officers that it was cold and Kempker invited him so sit inside his vehicle.

But he says Kempker locked the door and drove away.

The victim says he fought with Kempker even punching him and breaking his nose.

But Kempker managed to keep driving and arrived at a driveway on East Mexico Gravel Road. Where the victim says he forced him to perform oral sex on him.

Kempker is charged with Kidnapping and Sodomy, but has bonded out of the Boone County Jail.