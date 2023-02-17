WalletHub Ranks Missouri 23rd Of The Most Sinful States In The US

Fri. Feb 17th, 2023
The numbers have been crunched and WalletHub.com has released its list of the least and the most sinful states in the country.
The least sinful states include: Iowa, Vermont, New Hampshire, Idaho and Wyoming.
The most sinful include: Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana, California and Nevada at the top of the list living up to its motto for being home to Las Vegas…AKA sin city.
As far as Missouri is concerned, the Show-Me state ranked as the 23rd most sinful state across the country.
Every state has virtues and vices, and vices can be especially destructive when people’s wallets are already stretched thin by high inflation. Harmful behavior on the individual level can result in staggering economic costs, considering that gambling addiction costs the U.S. $5 billion per year and smoking costs dwarf that with over $300 billion per year.
In light of these statistics, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Most Sinful States, as well as expert commentary. To determine where the U.S. has the most moral growing to do, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.
Here are some highlights from the report:
|Most Sinful States
|Least Sinful States
|1. Nevada
|41. Maine
|2. California
|42. Nebraska
|3. Louisiana
|43. Utah
|4. Florida
|44. South Dakota
|5. Pennsylvania
|45. Connecticut
|6. Texas
|46. Iowa
|7. Tennessee
|47. Vermont
|8. Illinois
|48. New Hampshire
|9. South Carolina
|49. Idaho
|10. New York
|50. Wyoming
Key Stats
