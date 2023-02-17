WalletHub Ranks Missouri 23rd Of The Most Sinful States In The US

The numbers have been crunched and WalletHub.com has released its list of the least and the most sinful states in the country.

The least sinful states include: Iowa, Vermont, New Hampshire, Idaho and Wyoming.

The most sinful include: Pennsylvania, Florida, Louisiana, California and Nevada at the top of the list living up to its motto for being home to Las Vegas…AKA sin city.

As far as Missouri is concerned, the Show-Me state ranked as the 23rd most sinful state across the country.

Every state has virtues and vices, and vices can be especially destructive when people’s wallets are already stretched thin by high inflation. Harmful behavior on the individual level can result in staggering economic costs, considering that gambling addiction costs the U.S. $5 billion per year and smoking costs dwarf that with over $300 billion per year.

In light of these statistics, the personal-finance website WalletHub today released its report on 2023’s Most Sinful States, as well as expert commentary. To determine where the U.S. has the most moral growing to do, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on seven sinful behaviors: anger and hatred, jealousy, excesses and vices, greed, lust, vanity and laziness.

Here are some highlights from the report:

Most Sinful States Least Sinful States 1. Nevada 41. Maine 2. California 42. Nebraska 3. Louisiana 43. Utah 4. Florida 44. South Dakota 5. Pennsylvania 45. Connecticut 6. Texas 46. Iowa 7. Tennessee 47. Vermont 8. Illinois 48. New Hampshire 9. South Carolina 49. Idaho 10. New York 50. Wyoming

Key Stats

Maine has the lowest violent crime rate , 1.09, which is 7.7 times lower than in Alaska, the state with the highest at 8.38.

, 1.09, which is 7.7 times lower than in Alaska, the state with the highest at 8.38. Massachusetts has the fewest thefts (per 1,000 residents) , 10.97, which is 2.7 times fewer than in Louisiana, the state with the most at 29.65.

, 10.97, which is 2.7 times fewer than in Louisiana, the state with the most at 29.65. Colorado has the lowest share of obese adults , 25.00 percent, which is 1.6 times lower than in West Virginia, the state with the highest at 40.70 percent.

, 25.00 percent, which is 1.6 times lower than in West Virginia, the state with the highest at 40.70 percent. Utah has the lowest share of adult smokers , 7.20 percent, which is 3.3 times lower than in West Virginia, the state with the highest at 23.60 percent.

, 7.20 percent, which is 3.3 times lower than in West Virginia, the state with the highest at 23.60 percent. Alaska has the fewest beauty salons (per square root of population), 0.146874, which is 10.3 times fewer than in New York, the state with the most at 1.512170.

To view the full report and your state’s rank, please visit: https://wallethub.com/ edu/most-sinful-states/46852