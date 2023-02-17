Woman Injured In Single Vehicle Crash Out Of Morgan County

An early-morning one-vehicle accident on Wednesday along northbound Route-D near Red Ribbon Road in Morgan County sends one person to the hospital.

It happened, according to the highway patrol, when the S-U-V driven by 43-year-old Joyce Hart, of Versailles, ran off the roadway before crossing back over, leaving the opposite side, striking a ditch and then a tree.

Hart was wearing a seat belt and escaped with minor injuries.

She was treated at St. Mary’s. Hart also faces pending charges of DWI and failure to drive on the right half of the road involving an accident.