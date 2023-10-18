fbpx

Wed. Oct 18th, 2023

 

Jefferson City Man Faces Child-Related Sex Charges in Morgan County

A 53-year-old from Jefferson City faces several child-related sex charges dating back to early April, 2021, in Morgan County.

Courthouse records indicate that Daniel Albert, Senior, is charged with one count each of second-degree child molestation involving a child under the age of 12, sexual misconduct involving a child under the age of 15, first-degree statutory rape involving a child under the of 14 and first-degree endangering the welfare of a child no sexual contact.

Albert is also charged with a misdemeanor for allegedly furnishing or attempting to furnish pornographic material to a minor.

There is no bond and a pre-release condition of being fitted with a G-P-S tracker. At the current time, however, Albert is being held in the department of corrections on unrelated forgery and receiving stolen property charges.

Reporter Mike Anthony