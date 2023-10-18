MODOT Finishing Up Mowing & Beginning Practice Runs For Winter

Crews from the Missouri Department of Transportation’s Central District will be busy again this week with several different projects still affecting the lake area.

Area Engineer Danny Roeger says, first and foremost, getting done with brush cutting will take top priority.

“Good news is the new business. We are going to be cutting weed, eating and cutting some brush this week on 54 and Camden County, so we will be out there this week.”

And when the brush cutting is done, MoDOT crews will hit the road to get ready for winter operations.

“You will see some MoDOT trucks loaded with our equipment and snowplows and and some folks that are unfamiliar with our our plows and their routes that they will be assigned.”

Finishing touches are also planned for other projects in the lake area.

More details about the project are available on MoDOT’s website.