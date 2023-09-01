Jefferson City Police Chief Encourages Camden County To Allow Plate Readers

Following a special meeting this week to take public comments on the possibility of license plate readers to be used by law enforcement in Camden County, the county commission has set the issue aside for further research.

Several people made their thoughts known during the public comment portion of the meeting on Tuesday, including Jefferson City Police Chief Eric Wilde, who was on hand to answer any questions about the use of plate readers in his city.

“You have to listen to your constituents, and police to the level which your community will allow you to police” says Wilde, who tells the commission that the bottom line is…..the plate readers do work, “We have picked up a vehicle that was wanted in a homicide in the state of New Jersey in Jefferson City, and we’re able to take that vehicle and a person into custody.”

Wilde also says the general criteria set up to generate a hit on a license plate includes information associated with the person registered to the plate and possible alleged criminal activity.