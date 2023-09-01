Lake Regional Health Fairs Return This Fall Across The Lake

Now that the COVID pandemic is officially in the past, it’s back to a full schedule of planned health fairs being offered by the Lake Regional Heath System.

One of the events right around the corner also marks a return of the health fairs to the west side of the lake.

That’s according to Lake Regional Community Liaison Stephanie Dehner who says, this time around, you really have no excuse to not take advantage of the health fair.

“The labs that we have offered in the past, they’re going to be completely free to the public, to the community. So we’re really proud of that offering. People can come out, get their labs drawn. Previously, they were a small, low cost, say, five and $10. But this year, they will be free.”

The west side health fair will run from 7:00-10:30 on the morning of Tuesday, the 19th of this month, at the Elks Lodge in Laurie.

You are advised to call ahead to see if any fasting or special instructions need to be followed before the testing you are interested in.

Release details:

Lake Regional Health System invites the public to the Westside Health Fair, scheduled 7 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, at Elks Lodge #2705, located at 174 Elks Lane in Laurie. All labs and screenings are free!

Free labs include:

· blood chemistry profile

· complete blood count

· hemoglobin A1c (for diabetics only)

· PSA screenings (prostate cancer)

· thyroid stimulating hormone

Free screenings include:

· blood pressure

· body fat analysis

· body mass index

In addition, Lake Regional health experts will provide free education on women’s health, stroke, heart attack and other health topics.

Some screenings require 12 hours of fasting in advance; water and routine medications may be consumed.

Registration is encouraged at lakeregional.com/Westside.

For more information, call 573-348-8222.