Jimmy Brashear Announces Run For Camden County Sheriff

A familiar face tosses his name into the 2024 race for the office of Sheriff in Camden County.

35-year law enforcement veteran Jimmy Brashear announced his intentions via social media to run for the position.

Currently Chief Deputy, Colonel and second-in-command in Camden County, Brashear also offers plenty of other experience including being an instructor and site coordinator for the Missouri Sheriff’s Association and being a concealed carry instructor.

The Camden County Sheriff’s position will be up for grabs on the November 5th, 2024, ballot.

Reporter Mike Anthony