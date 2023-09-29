More Than $600 Raised During Annual Walk/Run For The Fallen Event In Camdenton

The recent Annual Lake of the Ozarks Walk-Run for the Fallen and Cruise-In event held at the Camdenton airport is being called a big success.

Chamber Director KC Cloke says staff from the Truman VA were also on hand, along with Suicide Prevention Program Manager Katie McDannald, to help bring awareness to National Suicide Prevention month which is observed in September.

When the dust settled on the event, more than $600.00 was raised for the chamber to support the 2024 Lake of the Ozarks Air Show.

Cloke also gave credit to the Camdenton High School soccer team for its participation which ensured that all 160 Missouri Fallen honorees were recognized.