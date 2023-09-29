Lake Regional Announces Return Of “Cares For Kids Festival” This October

The Lake Regional Health System has announced the return of “Cares for Kids Fest.”

Community Liaison Stephanie Dehner says “fun” will be the key word with lots of activities planned for the event.

“Kids can paint pumpkins, and play games, and win little prizes, and we will have treats including snow cones, popcorn and hot dog lunches for families.”

“Cares for Kids Fest” went bye-bye for a few years with the onslaught of the Covid crisis.

It is free to all who show up and will run from 10am-1pm on Saturday, October 1st, in the hospital parking lot.