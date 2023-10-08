MODOT Says There Is Some Letter Route Projects Starting Monday Across The Lake Area

Motorists traveling through parts of Morgan and Camden counties are being given the heads-up about more pavement projects which are set to begin Monday.

That’s according to MoDOT Central District Area Engineer Danny Roeger who says delays are to be expected.

“If you live on Morgan AA, OO, Morgan RA and Camden RA South into Laurie, as well as Moniteau W….You will be impacted here in the next few weeks.”

There will be one lane of traffic open with flaggers and a pilot vehicle to get you through the work zones.