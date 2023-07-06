July 6th Final Day To Make Comments About Highway STIP Plans

The formal comment period to make your voices heard on the proposed 2024-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program is rapidly coming to a close.

More details:

The draft FY 2024-2028 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) was presented to the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission today. The draft five-year program includes funding from General Revenue – passed by the Missouri General Assembly – to widen and improve I-70, fix low-volume minor roads, upgrade railroad safety crossings and more. A 30-day public review and comment period begins today.

The STIP makes available $14 billion of federal and state revenues for all modes of transportation over the next five years. Of the $14 billion, the draft STIP details $10.5 billion in road and bridge construction contractor awards, averaging approximately $2.1 billion per year. It also includes a record $3.4 billion in state General Revenue funded projects from the General Assembly subject to governor approval of the final budget.

“Over the past two years, the cost of doing transportation improvements has experienced record inflation ranging from 20-30%. Aside from the new funding from the General Assembly, this year’s program didn’t add a significant number of projects to the last two years as we manage the fiscal constraints of the funding,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “We are able to continue our asset management efforts while also making critical improvements and upgrades to corridors and safety features across the state.”

The draft FY 2024-2028 STIP lists transportation projects planned by state and regional planning agencies for fiscal years 2024-2028 (July 1, 2023 – June 30, 2028) and reflects the transportation needs of communities across the state.

The proposed program is available for public review. Those interested in seeing the program or offering comments can contact MoDOT by email to STIPcomments@modot.mo.gov, by calling customer service at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636), or by mail to Transportation Planning, Program Comments, P.O. Box 270, Jefferson City, MO 65102. The program is also available on MoDOT’s website: https://www.modot.org/DRAFTSTIP. The formal comment period ends July 6, 2023.

Following the public review period, the comments will be presented to the Commission. The Commission will review the comments and the final transportation program before considering it for approval at its July 12 meeting.