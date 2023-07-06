Miller County Fair Underway In Eldon

The parade is history and this year’s Miller County Fair continues in Eldon.

On the calendar for today (Wednesday) is weighing in of the hogs and steers and heifers at the fairgrounds.

There will also be the hog show later on (6:00pm) plus the Little Royalty Contest (6:30) over at the high school performing arts center.

Admission to the livestock grandstand and carnival is free.

Several more offerings are on the calendar for tomorrow (Thursday) including the always-fun greased pig race!