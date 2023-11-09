Jury Trial For Man Involved In Hermann Police Officer Shooting Set To Begin In 2026

A jury trial for the St. Louis County man charged in connection to the fatal shooting of Hermann police officer Detective Sergeant Mason Griffith, and injuring a second officer back in March, has been set to begin on January 20, 2026.

Kenneth Lee Simpson is facing charges of first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault special victim, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of an illegal weapon, possession of a controlled substance and resisting arrest.

Simpson is accused of shooting the officers at Casey’s store after they arrived to try and take him into custody on outstanding warrants before fleeing to a nearby house where a 14-hour standoff took place.