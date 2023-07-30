KC Teen Nearly Drowns At HA HA Tonka State Park

A Kansas City, Kansas, teenager lands in the hospital after nearly drowning early Saturday afternoon in Ha Ha Tonka State Park.

The marine division of the highway patrol says it happened shortly after 1:15 when 19-year-old Yolanda Munoz-Garcia was swimming in the current at the mouth of the spring before starting to struggle and went under the water. Munoz-Garcia, who was not wearing a safety device, did not resurface and was pulled back to the surface by a bystander.

The 19-year-old was taken with serious injuries to Lake Regional Hospital in Osage Beach.

**Photo courtesy of Lake Resident Bruce Boyer posted via Facebook in the LAH FB Group…..