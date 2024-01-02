Kids Harbor Still Needs More Votes In STL Blues/Ameren Donation Program

The pot continues to grow and an organization aimed at helping kids who become victims could be on the receiving end of that funding but not without some help from the lake area.

Kids Harbor is among four causes in the Ameren-Missouri Power Play Goals for Kids fundraiser during which, for every power play goal scored by the St. Louis Blues this year, a $500 donation will be made to the overall pot.

“At the end of the voting process, which is January 31st of 2024, the charity that receives the most votes from the public will receive that pot. In years past, it’s been anywhere from 20 to $30,000.”

Dave Shipp, representing Kids Harbor, also says the other charities in the running are based in the St. Louis area.

To get your vote in for Kids Harbor, by that January 31st deadline, you can go here: https://powerplaygoalsforkids.com/