Officials with the Lake Ozark Fire Department had a busy night last weekend, after getting a call no one expected.

According to the department, a resident contacted them about stranded kayakers who were stuck on a breakwater near Marine Max.

Officials say the two had taken their kayaks out after dark and apparently ended up in the water, where they swam to the breakwater in order to get out of the cold waters.

The fire department was able to get to them and they are ok at this time.

Post navigation