News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Local News

Lake Ozark Fire Department Rescues Stranded Kayakers

ByReporter John Rogger

Apr 7, 2022 ,

Officials with the Lake Ozark Fire Department had a busy night last weekend, after getting a call no one expected.
According to the department, a resident contacted them about stranded kayakers who were stuck on a breakwater near Marine Max.
Officials say the two had taken their kayaks out after dark and apparently ended up in the water, where they swam to the breakwater in order to get out of the cold waters.
The fire department was able to get to them and they are ok at this time.

By Reporter John Rogger

Related Post

Crime Local News

Two Arrested for Vehicle Theft and Possession of Drugs in Pulaski County

Apr 7, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Community Events Local News

Laclede County Prepares for Annual Road Beautification Initiative

Apr 7, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Health Local News

Lake Regional Receives ‘CuddleCot’ Donation

Apr 7, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Crime Local News

Two Arrested for Vehicle Theft and Possession of Drugs in Pulaski County

Apr 7, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Community Events Local News

Laclede County Prepares for Annual Road Beautification Initiative

Apr 7, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Lake Ozark Fire Department Rescues Stranded Kayakers

Apr 7, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Politics State News

Lieutenant Governor Mike Kehoe to Run for MO Governor

Apr 7, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com