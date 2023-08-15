Still No Official Confirmation Of A Tornado Near Decaturville Following Strong Storms

Was there a tornado or not overnight in Camden County…?

Despite conflicting reports online seemingly coming from different agencies, the National Weather Service says nothing has been confirmed.

“At this point we are still gathering reports” says Meteorologist Gene Hatch, “And we have not made a determination on that at all.”

A tornado warning based on radar indicated rotation was issued for parts of Camden County stretching from the Macks Creek area to Decaturville and then south toward Lebanon.

The strong winds uprooted trees and knocked down power lines leaving several thousand in the dark.

The hardest hit in the lake area seemed to be around Macks Creek and Decaturville areas.

Here’s a look at some of the damage taken by Reporter Mike Anthony….