Lake Area Chamber Running Full Steam Ahead Despite The End Of The Season

No rest for the weary.

That’s according to Lake Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Morgan Crainshaw, who says the main season may now be in the past but that won’t stop the activities from continuing.

“We just wrapped up school community night where we had over 25 businesses come out. Our Young Professionals group has been very busy as well. So they have a cornhole tournament coming up on the seventh and they’re doing their shoreline cleanup on September 29th. We have a blood drive coming up. That will be on September 21st. But yeah, we’ve been pretty pretty busy.”

In addition to the upcoming blood drive, the chamber is now focusing on its eggs and issues get-togethers and the annual fall dinner which arrives in late June.