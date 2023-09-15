Versailles Man Facing Child Sex Charges To Be In Court Next Week

A Versailles area man being held on child-related sex charges is scheduled to be back in the courtroom next week.

48-year-old Benjamin Hagston had been wanted on charges of statutory sodomy or attempted statutory sodomy and first-degree child molestation in Pettis County.

Bond on those charges was set at $100-thousand.

Hagston was also wanted in Morgan County on charges of enticement or attempted enticement of a child under the age of 15 and two counts of second-degree child molestation involving children under the ages of 17 and 12.

Hagston is being held without bond on the Morgan County charges in the Morgan County Jail.

Hagston has waived a bond hearing on the charges and is seeking the services of a public defender with his next hearing set for the 19th.