Motorcycle Crash Sends Two People To The Hospital In Miller County

A motorcycle accident on westbound-52 just west of Twin Creek Road in Miller County sends two people to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon when the 2012 soft-tail operated by 38-year-old Nicholas Knowles, of Leadwood, ran off the road before overturning and striking a traffic sign.

Both Knowles and his passenger, 35-year-old Shellie Knowles also from Leadwood, suffered moderate injuries and were treated at a Jefferson City hospital.

Neither one had been wearing a helmet at the time.