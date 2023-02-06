Three People Arrested By HWP For DWI Over The Weekend

The start to the weekend in the lake area for the highway patrol spells trouble for three people who now have future court dates.

The highway patrol reports indicate that a 67-year-old man from Eldon, a 51-year-old man from Gravois Mills and a 42-year-old and a 42-year-old woman from Lake Ozark are each charged with DWI and other traffic-related offenses.

One of the drivers was put on a 12 hour hold while the other two were processed and released.

Two of the arrests happened in Miller County, the other in Camden County.