A Colorado Springs woman escapes with minor injuries when the jet ski she was riding late Sunday morning blew up and caught fire.

The marine division of the highway patrol says it happened in Blue Cat Cove at the 47-mile mark in Camden County when the jet ski operated by 64-year-old Lori White lost power. White attempted to restart the jet ski when the explosion happened.

White was wearing a life jacket and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital. The jet ski was a total loss.