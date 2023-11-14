Mizzou Pulls Off Big Win Against Tennessee In Weekend Football Games

What a win for Mizzou Football Saturday as they knock off the 13th ranked Tennessee volunteers in Columbia.

36 to 7 an absolute beat down for the Tigers in the process. Cody Schrader with an incredible day over 200 yards on the ground.

Over 100 yards receiving the only other Mizzou back to accomplish that was Devon West back in 1998.

Now Schrader leads all of the SEC in rushing has nearly a 200 yard advantage in that department.

Here’s his head coach Eli Drinkwitz on the big day for the former walk -on…..“The play, individual play of Cody Schrader was unbelievable for him to put us on his shoulders the way he did. Incredible. I mean I don’t know that there’s a more impressive performance than to rush for 207 yards and to receive 216 yards out of the backfield.”

What an incredible day that little Superman had for us.

After Schrader’s heroics in the Tiger win they now move up to number 11 in the country.

They could be in store for a New Year’s sixth Bowl home finale Saturday against the Florida Gators.