Storms Monday Cause Damage Across Lake Region Thanks To High Winds

Cleanup continues after strong Storms roll into the Lake Area.

10 separate alerts were issued with the system as it came in around 3AM this morning, including a Tornado Warning that affected areas of Camden County.

So far, the National Weather Service has not reported any evidence of a Tornado touchdown, but there was wind damage all across the community.

Some of that damage included a roof ripped off a home in Brumley, windows damaged in Eldon, debris scattered along the Bagnell Dam Strip and a barn destroyed in Richland.

If you have any damage reports the National Weather Service in Springfield is asking you contact them and let them know.

***Photo by Kayla Gan