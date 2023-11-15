Lake Area Powerboat Racers Take The Win In Key West Over The Weekend

Some familiar faces on the lake area powerboat racing circuit make their marks in the Key West World Championships led by the MCON-Monster Energy team with Tyler Miller and Myrick Coil aboard.

Miller and Coil’s team took home first place in the Supercat class, besting ten others who were also entered.

Miller and Coil were also in the Class-1 race with a third-place showing.

The CR Racing team with Casey Boaz and Rob Unnerstall aboard finished second in the Supercat class, T/S Motorsports featuring Taylor Scism and John Tomlinson finished in second place in the Stock-450 class.

Finally the Performance Boat Center boat with, Coil and Rusty Williams aboard, competed in the Super Stock race….but did not have a final score after receiving a six-lap penalty on day-3 of the racing.