Sunrise Beach Fire Board Makes Good On Promise By Upgrading LAGERS Benefits – Announces Station 4 To Open In Decemeber

Sunrise Beach Fire District employees will now have some of the best retirement benefits available following the fire district’s board of directors approving an increase in the LAGERS (lah-gurs) system.

Chief Joseph Laplant says, since 2016, the district has only been offering Level-1 benefits under the program.

The board, on Monday, increased those benefits to Level-6.

Laplant also says that Station #4 will be opening ahead of schedule on December 2nd to become the district’s third full-time station.

The increase of benefits under the Lagers system and the opening of another full-time station house are a result of district patrons approving Proposition Fire which was passed in August of 2022.