Rocky Mount Woman Killed in Traffic Accident, Weather Being Considered a Factor

Weather is being called a factor in a one-vehicle accident late Friday morning that took the life of a Rocky Mount woman.

The highway patrol says it happened on Route-W north near Indian Creek Lane in Morgan County. 56-year-old Vicky Williams encountered slick conditions causing her to lose control of the Jeep she was driving sending it off the roadway before overturning and partially ejecting Williams.

Williams was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene.