Missouri Natives Take Home The Trophies In NCL Event At Truman Lake

It’s a big win for Missouri Natives competing in the National Crappie League’s latest tournament on Truman Lake.

Despite strong storms, the Meyer Team of Dillion and Glenn Meyer came out on top with a haul of 8.51 pounds, picking them up a $4,500 grand prize.

Sedalia’s Trevor Warlen and Brian Scott secured second place while Warsaw’s Travis Mace and Clinton native Kevin Pitts clinched third in the contest.

Mike Valentine and Ethan Decker were crowned the ‘King of Truman Lake’ while the title of ‘Big Fish’ went to Greg Ocker with a notable 2.04 lb crappie.

NCL’s next tournament takes place at the Lake of the Ozarks on September 9th with a minimum of $10,000 payout to the top teams.

CLINTON, MO – Truman Lake, with its historical prestige as a fishing venue, was the selected arena for the NCL National Crappie League’s latest face-off on 8-12-23. Despite the curveball thrown by Mother Nature – heavy storms that transformed into a sunny sky – the Meyer team from Bolivar, MO, demonstrated why the NCL is deemed the pinnacle of crappie fishing.

The unique low water conditions exposed stumps and trees, which posed both challenges and opportunities for anglers. The previous day’s storms had set the stage, but it was the sun that shone on Dillion and Glenn Meyer. With a spectacular haul of 8.51 lbs, they claimed the top spot and pocketed a handsome $4,500 prize. Their strategy? “Most of our fish were on timber, especially the bigger ones,” shared Captain Dillion. Using 2.5 in baby shad and 16 oz pink jigs, the team leveraged their 13-foot ACC rods to get the fish, “right on the nose”.

The tight competition was evident when Sedalia, MO’s team, Trevor Warlen and Brian Scott, secured second place with an 8.44 lbs catch. Their $2,200 victory came despite facing challenges. “We broke a prop for the second tournament in a row,” revealed Scott. Their bait? Hair jigs that the crappies couldn’t resist after multiple bait switches.

Warsaw’s Travis Mace and Clinton native Kevin Pitts weren’t far behind, clinching third place with 8.19 lbs, earning them $1,700. Their morning was fraught with obstacles: “Our livescope quit. We had to switch boats, losing precious 1.5 hours,” Mace mentioned. But resilience is the game, and they rebounded, observing the fish mostly at stump bottoms.

Among other notable achievements, Mike Valentine and Ethan Decker were crowned the ‘King of Truman Lake’, taking home $1,000 with a weight of 9.08 lbs. Valentine cited movement as their key to success. The title of ‘Big Fish’ went to Greg Ocker with a notable 2.04 lb crappie.

Meanwhile, Mark Strunk and April Hamilton showed flair by winning Top Male/Female and placing 5th, bagging $1,000 with their 7.93 lbs catch. Not to be overshadowed, the duo of Richard and Wyatt Aspey achieved Top Adult/Youth, while Charlie Bunting and Mike Baker celebrated as the Top Senior team.

With a total payout of a whopping $15,400, this Truman Lake showdown, hosted by the Clinton Convention & Visitor Bureau, was more than a tournament; it was a testament to NCL National Crappie League’s unparalleled standing in the realm of crappie fishing.

Save the date for NCL’s upcoming tournament: Lake of the Ozarks on September 9, 2023. The tournament offers a minimum of $10,000 payout to the top teams. Registrations are open and entry fee is $300 per boat.

About NCL: The National Crappie League (NCL) is a premier fishing league that brings together the best anglers from across the country. With a focus on camaraderie, competition, and the spirit of the sport, NCL provides a platform for anglers to showcase their skills and compete for significant prizes. On the web: https://www.nationalcrappieleague.com