Lake Of The Ozarks Hits #3 On A List As The “Most Attractive Places To Fish” For The Fall Season

Some more lofty recognition for Lake of the Ozarks.

The website “FishingBooker.com” has named Lake of the Ozarks as the third-most attractive location nationwide to drop the line for some fall fishing.

The lake ranks behind only San Diego, California, and Casper, Wyoming, on the list of the top-9 places.

Quality of bass fishing, fall foliage and landscape were main factors playing a role in “FishingBooker” coming up with its list.

Grayling (Michigan), Buffalo (New York), Berkshires (Maine), Virginia Beach (Virginia), Asheville (North Carolina) and Kissimmee (Florida) also made the top-9 most attractive locations to do some bass fishing during the fall.

Reporter Mike Anthony