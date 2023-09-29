Versailles Man Facing Felony DWI Charges Following Multi-Vehicle Crash

Felony charges are filed against a Versailles man after a three-vehicle accident Wednesday morning on Missouri-52 just west of Route-5 in Morgan County.

The highway patrol says 44-year-old Adam Howard was eastbound when the vehicle he was driving crossed over the center sideswiping the vehicle driven by 57-year-old Stanley Henson, of Russellville, before continuing on and striking head-on a vehicle driven by 28-year-old Kaleb Kelley, of Fulton.

The only injuries reported by the highway patrol were to Henson who was taken with moderate injuries to Lake Regional before reportedly being flown to University Hospital.

Howard was taken into custody and formally charged with felonies for DWI-physical injury and leaving the scene of an accident along with two driving-related offenses.

Bond was set at $50,000 but cannot be posted by Howard for 72 hours.