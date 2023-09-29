Lake Ozark Approves Meeting Time Change – BOA Now Set For 5:30PM Moving Forward

If you regularly attend board of aldermen meetings in Lake Ozark or interested in starting to attend them, you’re gonna have to show up a little earlier than usual following the board approving a change in the starting time for the meetings.

“Starting in October. Those meetings will be occurring at 5:30 p.m. instead of 6:00, as they have for some time. So we do have a lot of folks who pop in once in a while, so just want to advise them of that change. Those meetings will be taking place at 5:30 from now on.”

Speaking on KRMS Radio and TV, Administrator Harrison Fry went on to say that the purchase of new sound equipment has also been approved which will provide the city with better quality recordings of the meetings.