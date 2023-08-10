Lake Ozark Fire Chief Speaks Out After Tax Levy Is Shot Down By Voters

A disappointed Lake Ozark Fire Chief Marc Carr after the district’s request for a 25-cent tax levy increase was shot down at the ballot boxes on Tuesday.

“Like to thank all of our supporters and obviously all of our district residents for exercising their right to vote. A huge shout out to all of our staff, our board of directors, also, the local lake area firefighters, 39, 87, just everybody and all their efforts.”

The measure narrowly failed in Miller County 91-87 and in Camden County 180-147 for a total ballot count of 271 against the levy increase and 234 for the increase.

With failure of the measure, Carr says the district will pursue other funding mechanisms for the improvements needed within the district.

“We’ll keep our head up and do like everybody else and tighten our purse strings and figure outa different strategy as we move forward.”

Total turnout for the Lake Ozark Fire ballot issue was 7.2 percent.