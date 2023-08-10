New Survey Shows Missouri Ranking In The Middle When It Comes To Underprivileged Children

Thu. Aug 10th, 2023
The State of Missouri ranks pretty much right in the middle when it comes to having the most underprivileged children.
That’s according to WalletHub.com study which considered the numbers of kids living in below-poverty households to the child food-insecurity rate and maltreated children.
In the rankings, Missouri is #25 just behind Michigan and ahead of New York. Missouri is also identified as having the 5th most children in foster care.
Overall, New Jersey ranks at the bottom having the most underprivileged kids while Alaska ranks at the top with the fewest.
Figures show nearly one in six children, nationwide, live in poverty with a child being abused or neglected every 48 seconds.
Full Report:
|States with the Most Underprivileged Kids
|1. Alaska
|11. Nevada
|2. Mississippi
|12. South Carolina
|3. New Mexico
|13. Kentucky
|4. West Virginia
|14. Ohio
|5. District of Columbia
|15. Alabama
|6. Arkansas
|16. South Dakota
|7. Louisiana
|17. Maine
|8. Arizona
|18. Indiana
|9. Oklahoma
|19. Wyoming
|10. Montana
|20. California
