Missouri’s SEMA Floodplain Management Program Recognized For It’s Efforts

The Missouri State Emergency Management Agency’s Floodplain Management Section is recently recognized for its efforts in flood recovery and damage guidance.

SEMA was presented with the Tom Lee State Award for Excellence in Floodplain Management for its work in conjunction with state, federal and local officials to protect residents and businesses from the impacts of flooding.

The work by SEMA has elevated Missouri to be one of only eight states that are qualified in the advanced tier of FEMA’s framework for managing federal funding to provide flood loss reduction measures.