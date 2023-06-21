Proposal Could Allow Recreational Marijuana To Be Purchased On Credit Cards In Missouri

A new proposal could make it possible to buy recreational marijuana with a credit card in the Show-Me state.

Marijuana is still illegal at the federal level so banks and credit card companies typically don’t allow payments in plastic.

But the Missouri State Legislature may have come up with a workaround.

St. Louis Democratic Senator Steven Roberts says his bill would allow stores that sell cannabis to keep their money in banks and other accounts without getting in trouble with the Feds.

Roberts believes that Governor Parson will sign the bill.