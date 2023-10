A motorcycle versus deer accident on Highway-73 in Camden County sends two Buffalo, Missouri, residents to the emergency room.

The highway patrol says it happened just before 3:00 Sunday afternoon when the Harley operated by 55-year-old Jeffery Bateman hit the deer in the roadway.

Bateman was flown with moderate injuries and a 12-year-old female passenger was taken with minor injuries to a hospital in Springfield.

Both were wearing helmets at the time.