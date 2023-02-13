Lake Ozark Looking To Add Incentives To Hire More Police Officers

The City of Lake Ozark could soon start dangling an employment incentive to be paid out to new hires to the police department.

The board of aldermen is expected, on Tuesday, to consider the first reading of an ordinance that would provide for the temporary hiring incentive.

New officers for the police department with at least three years of qualified experience would receive an extra $1,500 on their first paychecks with the remaining $1,000 of incentive pay in their first paychecks following a successful six month probationary period.

The officers would also be required to agree to a three-year commitment and a provision to pay back the incentive in the case of leaving or being terminated before the three years are completed.

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting begins at 6:00 Tuesday.